Wall of hay bales set up in Moorhead to help with construction noise

Crews are putting hay bales around a neighborhood in Moorhead as a sound barrier for...
Crews are putting hay bales around a neighborhood in Moorhead as a sound barrier for construction.(City of Moorhead, Minn.)
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The city of Moorhead says a temporary noise wall made of hay bales has been set up to help reduce noise generated by the underpass project happening in the area of SE Main, 20th St. and 21st St.

The city says concrete bridge decks will be poured next week for two bridges over 21st St. for nearby train traffic. The city adds that The Otter Tail Valley Railroad traffic is scheduled to be switched from a temporary to a permanent track the first week of June. Work on retaining walls and the south BNSF bridge over SE Main Ave. will happen afterwards.

The project is currently 71% finished.

