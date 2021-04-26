Spring Clean-Up Week in Grand Forks, East Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cities of Grand Forks and East Grand Forks will have their annual Spring Clean-Up Week May 3rd – May 7th.

The Grand Forks Electronic Recycling Event is scheduled for Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the GF Public Works Facility, 724 N. 47th St., Grand Forks, ND from 10 am – 1 pm.

Residents are asked to place their items (household quantity) where you normally place your garbage by 7:00 am of your normal collection day.

The landfill will also have extended hours during Spring Clean-Up week. The extended hours are, Saturday, May 1st from 8:00 am – 4:00 pm, May 3rd – May 7th from 7:00 am – 7:00 pm, and Saturday, May 8th from 8:00 am – 4:00 pm. Grand Forks residents can bring household quantities there for free during those hours. Simply show proof of residence, like a utility bill. Please use the north scale.

For more information regarding Spring Clean-Up Week, visit the City of Grand Forks website, www.grandforksgov.com/cleanupweek.

