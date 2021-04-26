Advertisement

Records: Child pornography, sexual conversations with minors found on Fargo man’s devices

Cody Wilson mugshot
Cody Wilson mugshot(Cass County Jail)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is accused of sharing child pornography online and convincing a child to take and upload sexual content of themselves and send it to him.

28-year-old Cody Alexander Wilson is charged with promoting or directing an obscene sexual performance by a minor, possession of child pornography and possession of drugs.

Court documents say Fargo Police received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in Oct. 2020 that an email address, that would later be connected to Wilson, uploaded a pornographic video involving a young girl online.

Documents say when investigators interviewed Wilson in November, Wilson admitted to messaging and exchanging child pornography on the app Kik. Documents say Wilson did this as a way to obtain more child pornography files.

Documents say when officers reviewed Wilson’s account and previous conversations, they found a 9 minute and 15 second sexual video that Wilson received from an 8-10 year-old girl.

During a search warrant of Wilson’s home, documents say marijuana, paraphernalia and psychedelic mushrooms was also seized.

Wilson will be in court again on May 20.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI investigating vandalism at Moorhead Mosque
Towner County Sheriff's Office badge
15-year-old Cando boy dies after accidentally discharging rifle
Survivor sharing her story to bring awareness to sexual assault
Girl died of carbon monoxide poisoning at Iowa hog plant
One hurt after accidental shooting in Grand Forks
Fargo family starts nonprofit for grieving families after losing their child

Latest News

Statue outside of St. Mary's Cathedral in downtown Fargo.
Police seeking assistance in identifying suspect in vandalism of St. Mary’s statue
Valley Today Weather - April 26
Valley Today Weather - April 26
Vector Control will use bacterial insecticides that only impacts mosquitos, gnats, black flies,...
Mosquito spraying begins in Cass County
Police lights graphic
Woman dies after hitting head on railroad crossing arm