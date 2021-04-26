Advertisement

Police seeking assistance in identifying suspect in vandalism of St. Mary’s statue

Statue outside of St. Mary's Cathedral in downtown Fargo.
Statue outside of St. Mary's Cathedral in downtown Fargo.(Valley News Live)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the person who vandalized the statue outside of St. Mary’s Cathedral.

It happened on April 17th at around 3:30 a.m. If you know who this person is, call the police’s Investigations Unit at 701-241-1405 or text a tip and keyword FARGOPD to 847411.

You can view our previous story here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI investigating vandalism at Moorhead Mosque
Towner County Sheriff's Office badge
15-year-old Cando boy dies after accidentally discharging rifle
Survivor sharing her story to bring awareness to sexual assault
Girl died of carbon monoxide poisoning at Iowa hog plant
One hurt after accidental shooting in Grand Forks
Fargo family starts nonprofit for grieving families after losing their child

Latest News

Cody Wilson mugshot
Records: Child pornography, sexual conversations with minors found on Fargo man’s devices
Valley Today Weather - April 26
Valley Today Weather - April 26
Vector Control will use bacterial insecticides that only impacts mosquitos, gnats, black flies,...
Mosquito spraying begins in Cass County
Police lights graphic
Woman dies after hitting head on railroad crossing arm