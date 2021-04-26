Police seeking assistance in identifying suspect in vandalism of St. Mary’s statue

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the person who vandalized the statue outside of St. Mary’s Cathedral.

It happened on April 17th at around 3:30 a.m. If you know who this person is, call the police’s Investigations Unit at 701-241-1405 or text a tip and keyword FARGOPD to 847411.

