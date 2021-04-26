Advertisement

Nursing home fined following coronavirus death of employee

Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) - A suburban Minneapolis nursing home has paid the state’s largest fine for a coronavirus-related safety violation after an employee contracted COVID-19 and died.

State Labor Department inspection files show Sholom Community Alliance paid $27,100 in fines after David Kolleh died last May. The St. Louis Park nursing home was cited to failing to provide an adequate respiratory program for workers.

Sholom administrators dispute the conclusion that Kolleh caught the virus at work and said management did everything possible to provide adequate protective gear to its hundreds of workers in the early days of the pandemic.

