North Dakota Health Officials lifting pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) is following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and lifting the pause in administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The state department of health told health care providers in North Dakota they may resume administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Data presented at the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) meeting last week showed there are now 15 confirmed cases of thrombosis with low platelet counts as of April 21, 2021.

“COVID-19 vaccine supply is adequate in North Dakota and those choosing to be vaccinated may be able to choose which brand of vaccine they receive,” said Molly Howell, MPH, NDDoH immunization program director. “Vaccination against COVID-19 disease continues to be safer than COVID-19 illness.”

7.98 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered, 4 million of which were given to women. In a joint statement from the CDC and FDA, they say data shows vaccinating 9.8 million adults with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would result in 26 cases of thrombosis and low platelet counts in women, but would prevent 1,434 deaths and 2,236 intensive care unit admissions related to COVID-19.

The FDA and CDC provided resources for health care providers and people receiving the vaccine:

The FDA and CDC will continue to closely monitor the safety of COVID-19 vaccines.

