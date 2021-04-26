ND officers pushing for amendment, pause on new MN deadly force law

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Law enforcement officers in the Valley are continuing to push for change as most North Dakota agencies are still not operating in the state of Minnesota and won’t be for the foreseeable future.

The change means for the time being, if a critical incident happens on the Minnesota side, there will be 18 less members on the SWAT team, five less on the bomb squad and four fewer members on the Metro Street Crimes Unit. MN law enforcement says that’s about 75 percent of the personnel that is no longer available.

It’s a story Valley News Live first broke after a new deadly force statute went into effect in Minnesota. Many local agencies say without the proper education and training, the new law puts both public safety and officer safety at risk.

“Right now we feel like we’re leaving our Clay County partners hanging,” Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner said.

It’s been nearly two months since West Fargo, Fargo or Cass County officers have been able to help out their Minnesota brothers and sisters in blue, and Jahner says it’s unclear when that could change.

“It would be really tough for us to go over to the Minnesota side right now and apply those changes based on the fact that we haven’t had time to appropriately train our officers,” Jahner said.

Jahner says with the amount of staff he has, it would take weeks for his staff to get the amount of training and hands-on experience needed for both he and his officers to feel comfortable operating in Minnesota. When asked if he believed his staff could be fully trained and ready by the end of 2021, Jahner stated he felt like ‘that would not be enough time.’

“It’s like now all of a sudden there’s a wall there. They don’t come across and I’m not blaming them! They have concerns and they get to opt out, we don’t get to opt out,” Moorhead Police Chief Shannon Monroe said. “Where there’s ongoing crime, all of a sudden it can stop at the river. If we don’t have someone there to take it over, there’s a chance these things can get away.”

Monroe says his officers are continuing their training of the new statute, but like Jahner stated, it’s not something that can be learned overnight.

“They have a lot of questions and a lot of concerns, what ifs. ‘What if this happens or that happens?’ That kind of thing,” he said.

Monroe and Jahner say the training is more than just watching a video. Previous to this new law, Minnesota officers were able to use deadly force when they felt there was an apparent threat, but Clay County Attorney Brian Melton says that’s no longer. Instead, officers must go through a three-part test before using any force while in the middle of intense and, many times, life or death situations.

“The threat must be articulated with specificity, that’s it’s reasonably likely to occur absent the action the presence of the police officer and the threat must be countered without unreasonable delay,” Melton explained in a March 3 interview with Valley News Live.

“Do I think it’s possible? I think it’s possible. Do I think it’s going to take a long time to train and get instilled into people’s thought processes? I do,” Jahner said.

Meanwhile, Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski says his department is not, and will not be doing any training on the new statute.

“We train on one use of force standard; the one that our century code and other states follow. We’re not going to train them on a second standard, because as I just said, that’s not a trainable issue. You can’t ask someone to change their mindset and in a split-second apply a different standard,” Zibolski said.

Zibolski says it’s unclear how courts will interpret the new statute, as well as how prosecutors will interpret it in terms of possibly having to charge officers ‘when in any other instance it would be a lawful use of force.’

“Who’s going to be the officer that’s the test case in that? I don’t think anyone wants to be that person,” Zibolski said.

In hopes of bringing the partnership back, Jahner penned a letter to Gov. Tim Walz to ask for a temporary amendment to allow North Dakota officers to follow their own state laws and use of force policies when assisting Minnesota agencies.

Meanwhile Monroe is asking legislators for a pause.

“A six-month delay to allow the legislature to go back to the drawing board and still try and get what they intended to do, but maybe it needs to be rewritten in a way that’s more similar to other states,” Monroe said. He says he’s voiced his concerns and pause proposal to the Minnesota Commissioner of Public Safety, as well as has been in touch with the Minnesota Police Chief’s Association and local legislators.

Local law enforcement officers say while they know the law change was never intended to hinder safety, it’s a reality that now needs to be corrected.

