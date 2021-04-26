Mosquito spraying begins in Cass County

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With the start of spring is also the start of mosquito season. Cass County Vector Control will start spraying for mosquitoes today.

This spraying will occur in the Fargo and West Fargo areas. 40 employees will use 100 pieces of equipment to spray larval or also known as mosquito eggs.

Mosquito spraying always starts in spring and lasts until the first week of October. Vector Control will spray standing water in ditches, around ponds and golf courses.

Staff will use bacterial insecticides that only impacts mosquitos, gnats, black flies, and midges. It attacks their digestive system and is non-toxic to animals and humans.

Over the season, Vector Control will use ground, truck, and aerial spraying. The staff will spray about 10 to 15 times in one season. It is important to have the mosquito population under control.

“You can’t rely on just spraying for the adult mosquitoes in June and July,” said Ben Prather, Vector Control Director, Cass County. “You really have to set up a foundation of really attacking the mosquitos where they are being born. This is just good pest management practices.”

For residents, make sure you clean your boats, yards of standing water and get rid of the older kitty pools. Surveillance will be conducted weekly for mosquitos.

