Moorhead Police release video of possible vandalism suspect

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police released video Monday morning of a vandalism suspect walking around the Moorhead Fargo Islamic Center Mosque.

The Mosque, located at 2215 12th Ave. South, was defaced early Sunday morning. Officers say they found several hate messages directed towards the Islamic faith spray painted on several areas of the building.

Video surveillance shows a person wearing a camouflage jacket and a dark ski mask walking around the building before it was vandalized. Moorhead Police note that the time stamp listed on the surveillance video is off by one hour.

If you have any information in this case, you are asked to contact the Red River Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660 and ask to speak with the on-duty Moorhead Police supervisor.

