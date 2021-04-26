Minnesota child dies of complications from COVID-19

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A child in southwestern Minnesota, under the age of 10 with no underlying health conditions, has died due to complications from COVID-19. While COVID-related deaths in children are rare, they can occur even in otherwise healthy children, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Since the start of the pandemic, three Minnesota children under age 18 have died from COVID-19. Because this is a death in a school-aged student in Minnesota, it will be included in Thursday’s school data update.

“It is simply heartbreaking to hear that COVID-19 has taken the life of someone so young,” Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said on Monday. “My thoughts are with the Minnesota family grieving the loss of their beloved child. There is no grief more profound than the loss of family.”

Since children under 16 are not yet eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, the Department of Health says the best approach is to make sure those around them get vaccinated.

“This sadly reinforces that the pandemic is not over and the precautions that we are taking are not just for our own safety, but for all Minnesotans – including our youngest students who are not yet eligible for the vaccine,” said Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Dr. Heather Mueller.

The MNDoH also says preventative measures will help keep children safe, such as:

Wearing masks when in public

Socially distancing

Getting tested regularly

Staying home if you test positive or if you’re sick

Washing your hands and covering your coughs

“We must finish out the school year strong. On behalf of our students and staff, please continue to get tested regularly, wash your hands, stay home when sick, wear a mask, and get vaccinated as soon as you can. These little acts all matter,” Dr. Mueller said.

