Major Police Presence After ‘Serious Incident’ At Plymouth Middle School, All Students Safe

Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) - A major police presence is at Plymouth Middle School after an incident Monday morning.

Robbinsdale Area Schools officials say they are aware of a “serious incident” at the middle school, which is locked down, and that all students are safe. Families who wish to pick up their students are asked to go to the east parking lot of Armstrong High School for reunification.

According to WCCO’s Christiane Cordero, some parents have been arriving at the school after receiving calls or texts from students that a gun was discharged at the school. The incident with the gun has not yet been confirmed.

This is a developing situation, so check back for more information.

