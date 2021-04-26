Bismarck High School junior gets special prom thanks to Landon’s Light Foundation

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Prom is a big milestone for many high school students.

For one Bismarck High School junior, it was about more than just a fun night of getting all dressed up. For 17-year-old Sierra Andrews, prom marked the end of one of the worst years of her young life, and the beginning of a whole new chapter.

Bismarck High School juniors Sierra Andrews and Jimmy Herrington have been planning for this moment for a while.

“We’ve been dating for two years,” said Sierra.

This year’s prom is more extravagant than they ever dreamed. Just a few months ago, they never even imagined they’d even be able to go. On July 1, Sierra was diagnosed with stage 2 Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“I only had a lump in my neck. I didn’t have any other symptoms,” Sierra explained.

Sierra went through four rounds of chemotherapy, hospital stays and hair loss.

“I was really sad about losing my hair. It was really traumatic for me, but it’s growing back now and I’m glad,” she said.

On April 14, she rang the bell, signaling the end of her cancer journey.

And now, on this day, another big milestone.

“You only think of the bad when you’re in the middle of it,” said Sierra’s mom, Robyn Andrews.

Now that they’re at the end, all they see is good.

“We were lucky to have a good outcome. As bad as it was, there’s always a light and today is that light for her,” said Robyn.

A light made a little brighter, thanks to Landon’s Light Foundation. The West Fargo-based foundation put together an incredible prom package for Sierra and Jimmy.

“We took care of hair and makeup, her spray tan, her dress, the limo. Just everything that she deserves for this day,” said Mary Ellen Rolfson, executive director of Landon’s Light Foundation.

This is Sierra’s Miracle Moment.

“She’s beautiful today and just deserving and so excited for this day for prom, you know, because through journeys like hers, days like this aren’t always guaranteed,” said Rolfson.

Which makes moments like these, even more memorable.

Landon’s Light Foundation was started in West Fargo in 2019. They’re just starting to expand their work beyond the Fargo-Moorhead area. They hope to one day create Miracle Moments for kids across the nation.

You can learn more about Landon’s Light Foundation on their website, landonslight.org.

