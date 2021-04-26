Advertisement

104 new COVID-19 cases reported in North Dakota

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 graphic(CDC)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 104 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported by the North Dakota Department of Health on Monday.

No new deaths have been reported and 1,486 people in the state have died from the illness since the pandemic began. The daily positivity rate is at 8.01%. There are 1,031 total active cases in the state with 45 patients hospitalized.

You can view a full breakdown of the numbers by clicking here. You can also access the state’s vaccine locator by clicking here.

