FBI investigating vandalism at Moorhead Mosque

(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An investigation is underway after hate-related graffiti was found at the Moorhead Fargo Islamic Center Mosque.

Moorhead Police were dispatched just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday to 2215 12th Avenue South for a report of vandalism. Officers found hate messages directed toward the Islamic faith spray painted on several areas on the outside of the building.

Video surveillance captured images of a suspect wearing a camouflage jacket and dark ski mask.

Video surveillance from the Moorhead Fargo Islamic Center Mosque captured images of a suspect...
Video surveillance from the Moorhead Fargo Islamic Center Mosque captured images of a suspect wearing a camouflage jacket and dark ski mask.(Moorhead Police Department)

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Red River Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660 and ask to speak with the on-duty Moorhead Police supervisor.

The Moorhead Police Department Patrol and Investigative units are being assisted by the Fargo Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Authorities say the investigation is very active at this time. The Moorhead Police will provide updates when available.

