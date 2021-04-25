Survivor sharing her story to bring awareness to sexual assault

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - April is sexual assault awareness month. According to the national hotline, an American is sexually assaulted every 73 seconds.

Tonight, one woman is sharing her story in hopes of inspiring others to come forward.

“If you’ve been through something, don’t be afraid to tell the truth,” Valerie Valentino says.

Valentino sees herself as a survivor, not a victim. But getting to that point took time.

“I felt like I lost everything I had. I was so scared,” she says. “What was I going to do? I didn’t feel like it was safe to speak up.”

After moving from North Carolina to North Dakota, she says her relationship took a turn for the worst. Valentino says she never thought she’d be the kind of woman to stay in an abusive relationship. She certainly never thought others would look the other way.

“I spoke up and bad things happened to me for telling the truth,” she says.

She says she turned to the people at her gym for help first and they didn’t believe her. When she went to the police, they couldn’t charge him.

“I realized that there is a problem because I came forward and there’s a lot of people that don’t believe me. It didn’t matter how much proof or evidence I had.”

According to the National Sexual Assault Hotline, one in six women experience sexual assault at some point. Out of 1,000 assaults, 995 perpetrators will walk free. Valentino says it’s dangerous not to have accountability.

“If more women aren’t afraid to speak up and tell the truth, more men will think twice before hurting us.”

Valentino is in a safe place now, surrounded by loved ones. She’s also in a healthy relationship with a baby on the way. It took some time to share her story, but she’s hoping it’s one that will inspire others.

