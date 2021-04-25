Rain Showers Monday... Thunder Possible

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Monday, there is an increased chance of rain showers or even a little thunder ahead of a warm front. Many areas could receive between a tenth and a half inch of rain. High amounts - up to an inch in isolated spots - within thundershowers. Severe weather is not in the forecast. Temperatures will be in the low 50s on Monday before warming just a touch into the mid and upper 50s on Tuesday. Tuesday will be a bit breezy with clouds decreasing later in the day.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Conditions look to improve Wednesday, with temperatures warming into the low 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Sunshine sticks around on Thursday as well, but temperatures will be a few degrees cooler along with a slight chance of rain showers as a cool front passes through.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: A few more clouds are possible Friday but temperatures will be on the rise! We expect a high near 70 for Friday-Sunday. We are watching for the chance of some showers Saturday and Sunday with the potential for thunder.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Rain showers. A few rumbles. Low: 36. High: 50.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Low: 38. High: 57.

WEDNESDAY: Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Low: 39. High: 65.

THURSDAY: Partly/mostly sunny. Slight chance of a shower. Low: 37. High: 60.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. Mild! Low: 40. High: 71.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Low: 47. High: 70.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a thundershower. Low: 51. High: 72.