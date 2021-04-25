Advertisement

One hurt after accidental shooting in Grand Forks

Girl died of carbon monoxide poisoning at Iowa hog plant
Girl died of carbon monoxide poisoning at Iowa hog plant
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person was taken to the hospital after the accidental discharge of a shotgun on Saturday night.

The Grand Forks Police Department got the call around 8:15 p.m. and were dispatched to the 2400 block of South 34th Street for a report of an accidental shooting in the parking lot.

Police say a shotgun was accidentally discharged while the operator was trying to place a lock on the trigger. The gun was in the trunk of a car. The round went through the side of the trunk and hit another person in the leg. The two people involved are related to one another.

The man who was shot was taken to Altru to be treated for the gunshot wound, which appeared to be non life-threatening.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo family starts nonprofit for grieving families after losing their child
Two People Hurt After Car Goes Airborne
North Dakota bike rules
HB 1252 changes road rules for North Dakota cyclists
Jane Sundby is considered a runaway after being last seen around 2pm.
UPDATE: Both runaway girls found.
Scott Louser
Report on ND Lawmaker DUI shows .117 blood level; won’t be asked to resign

Latest News

File image
Alcohol involved in Itasca County rollover
10:00PM News April 24 - Part 3
10:00PM News April 24 - Part 3
10:00PM News April 24 - Part 2
10:00PM News April 24 - Part 2
10:00PM Weather - April 24
10:00PM Weather - April 24