One hurt after accidental shooting in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person was taken to the hospital after the accidental discharge of a shotgun on Saturday night.

The Grand Forks Police Department got the call around 8:15 p.m. and were dispatched to the 2400 block of South 34th Street for a report of an accidental shooting in the parking lot.

Police say a shotgun was accidentally discharged while the operator was trying to place a lock on the trigger. The gun was in the trunk of a car. The round went through the side of the trunk and hit another person in the leg. The two people involved are related to one another.

The man who was shot was taken to Altru to be treated for the gunshot wound, which appeared to be non life-threatening.

