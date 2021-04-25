FELTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Felton, Minn. piano teacher is taking her spare time during the pandemic, and putting it to good and adorable use.

Kadie Kemp received a handmaid gnome from her mother-in-law at Christmas. She says it was so cute, she couldn’t resist posting it to social media. Then, it blew up.

After seeing how much people enjoyed the gnome, she decided she’d start making them for others. Kemp’s business is all on Facebook and it’s called “Mother of Gnomes.”

(KVLY)

She’s putting smiles on faces from coast to coast, selling dozens of gnomes. Each one is perfectly detailed for its owner.

Kemp says it can take anywhere between 20 minutes to three hours to make a gnome. How are they made? Now that’s a family secret!

(KVLY)

“My favorite part is going to be the smiles,” Kemp says. “The smiles that they bring when people see them, the comments that people leave, ‘Oh my gosh, they are so adorable,’ and just the laughter that comes with it.”

Kemp says gnomes range in price from $15 to $50. You can make your request on Facebook.

