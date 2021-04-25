Advertisement

Mother of Gnomes

(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FELTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Felton, Minn. piano teacher is taking her spare time during the pandemic, and putting it to good and adorable use.

Kadie Kemp received a handmaid gnome from her mother-in-law at Christmas. She says it was so cute, she couldn’t resist posting it to social media. Then, it blew up.

After seeing how much people enjoyed the gnome, she decided she’d start making them for others. Kemp’s business is all on Facebook and it’s called “Mother of Gnomes.”

(KVLY)

She’s putting smiles on faces from coast to coast, selling dozens of gnomes. Each one is perfectly detailed for its owner.

Kemp says it can take anywhere between 20 minutes to three hours to make a gnome. How are they made? Now that’s a family secret!

(KVLY)

“My favorite part is going to be the smiles,” Kemp says. “The smiles that they bring when people see them, the comments that people leave, ‘Oh my gosh, they are so adorable,’ and just the laughter that comes with it.”

Kemp says gnomes range in price from $15 to $50. You can make your request on Facebook.

Mother of Gnomes on Facebook

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo family starts nonprofit for grieving families after losing their child
Two People Hurt After Car Goes Airborne
North Dakota bike rules
HB 1252 changes road rules for North Dakota cyclists
Jane Sundby is considered a runaway after being last seen around 2pm.
UPDATE: Both runaway girls found.
Scott Louser
Report on ND Lawmaker DUI shows .117 blood level; won’t be asked to resign

Latest News

Survivor sharing her story to bring awareness to sexual assault
Towner County Sheriff's Office badge
15-year-old Cando boy dies after accidentally discharging rifle
FBI investigating vandalism at Moorhead Mosque
Fargo family starts nonprofit for grieving families after losing their child