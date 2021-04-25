Advertisement

Cass County Sheriff asking for amendment after new law put a pause on ND officers helping MN law enforcement

By Kortney Lockey
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff is asking Minnesota Governor Tim Walz for an amendment so that Cass County law enforcement can resume the partnership in Clay County to assist them during critical incidents.

Out of transparency, Sheriff Jesse Jahner shared his letter to Walz on his Facebook page Sunday.

The new deadly force statute for Minnesota law enforcement officers brought confusion and concern for officers on both sides of the river. It’s left Minnesota officers in the Valley with less backup to call upon.

Minnesota officers were only given an eleven-day heads up that the statute was going into effect, leaving agencies with little time to try to figure out how to interpret or train their officers on it.

Since the statute went into effect, both Fargo and West Fargo Police and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office suspended all operations in the state of Minnesota. The three agencies say that public safety and officer safety are at risk without proper education on the new law.

We first covered this story in a VNL Investigates piece back in March.

VNL Investigates: ND officers put pause on helping MN law enforcement due to new law
Sheriff Jahner's post

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo family starts nonprofit for grieving families after losing their child
Two People Hurt After Car Goes Airborne
Towner County Sheriff's Office badge
15-year-old Cando boy dies after accidentally discharging rifle
FBI investigating vandalism at Moorhead Mosque
North Dakota bike rules
HB 1252 changes road rules for North Dakota cyclists

Latest News

Mother of Gnomes
Survivor sharing her story to bring awareness to sexual assault
Towner County Sheriff's Office badge
15-year-old Cando boy dies after accidentally discharging rifle
FBI investigating vandalism at Moorhead Mosque