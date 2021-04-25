Advertisement

Alcohol involved in Itasca County rollover

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BIGFORK, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol was involved in a rollover crash near Bigfork, Minnesota, which is northeast of Bemidji.

Officials say a white GMC Yukon XL was traveling on Highway 38 and rolled into the ditch south of mile marker 43 in Itasca County. It happened just after midnight on Sunday.

The driver, 31-year-old Tabitha Holmgren of Bigfork, suffered non life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Bigfork Hospital. According to the crash report, she was wearing her seatbelt but alcohol was involved.

The passenger, 36-year-old Clay Pitzen of Bovey, Minnesota, was also wearing a seatbelt and was not hurt.

