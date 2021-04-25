Advertisement

15-year-old Cando boy dies after accidentally discharging rifle

Towner County Sheriff's Office badge
Towner County Sheriff's Office badge(Towner County Sheriff's Office)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CANDO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Towner County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call just after midnight on Saturday in Cando, North Dakota.

When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered that 15-year-old Logan Corday had been shot in the abdomen. Deputies attempted first aid measures, but unfortunately Corday did not survive his injuries.

The investigation determined Corday was attempting to get a rifle from the trunk of his car when the loaded firearm discharged, hitting him in the abdomen.

Logan Corday was a freshman at NorthStar Public School in Cando, located north of Devils Lake.

