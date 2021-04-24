Advertisement

Two People Hurt After Car Goes Airborne

(KVLY)
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 8:32 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are hurt after the car they were riding in went airborne, flying 15-20 yards.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Highway 10 in Becker County. The 85-year-old driver of a Toyota Camry caught the edge of the road and went into a ditch- just prior to a crossover- and down the other side. It hit an embankment of rocks, causing the vehicle to catch air.

The driver wasn’t hurt, but his two passengers were. Officers say their injuries are not life-threatening.

