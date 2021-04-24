Two People Hurt After Car Goes Airborne

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are hurt after the car they were riding in went airborne, flying 15-20 yards.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Highway 10 in Becker County. The 85-year-old driver of a Toyota Camry caught the edge of the road and went into a ditch- just prior to a crossover- and down the other side. It hit an embankment of rocks, causing the vehicle to catch air.

The driver wasn’t hurt, but his two passengers were. Officers say their injuries are not life-threatening.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.