Two hurt in crash near Fisher, MN

FISHER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people were hurt after a crash in rural Fisher, Minnesota on Friday afternoon.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on County Road 9 near 380th Avenue SW in rural Fisher.

Deputies arrived to find a Chevy Impala, driven by Paul Chen of Racine, Wisconsin, with heavy damage in the middle of the road. A Ford pickup, driven by Erica Brown of Hannah, North Dakota, was in the ditch.

Brown and a juvenile passenger were taken to Altru in Grand Forks with non life-threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate how the crash happened.

