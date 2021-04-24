Two hurt in crash near Fisher, MN
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FISHER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people were hurt after a crash in rural Fisher, Minnesota on Friday afternoon.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on County Road 9 near 380th Avenue SW in rural Fisher.
Deputies arrived to find a Chevy Impala, driven by Paul Chen of Racine, Wisconsin, with heavy damage in the middle of the road. A Ford pickup, driven by Erica Brown of Hannah, North Dakota, was in the ditch.
Brown and a juvenile passenger were taken to Altru in Grand Forks with non life-threatening injuries.
The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate how the crash happened.
Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.