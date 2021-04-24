Summer opportunities to fight pandemic learning loss

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - This school year will go down as one like no other. According to the National Education Association, millions of students have fallen behind academically during an unprecedented year that pulled them from their everyday school routine.

“We’ve definitely seen some impact,” Elementary Summer School Director Rebecca Folden says.

Educators say now is the time parents should evaluate and consider their options. Folden is the principal at Clara Barton Elementary and has headed up summer school in Fargo for more than two decades. To fight the pandemic related learning loss, many districts in the Valley will provide opportunities this summer.

“I don’t know if I’d say a lost skill, but a slow down,” Folden says.

In Fargo schools alone, more than 4,000 students have missed class while dealing with COVID. Folden says the impacts are showing up most in math and reading.

“If a parent has a concern about academic loss, or anything with social-emotional learning, I would highly encourage them to at least take a look at what’s available this summer,” Middle & High School Summer School Director David Burkman says.

Many parents are doing just that. Enrollment numbers for summer classes have more than doubled on the elementary level. High school and middle school are following suit.

“We’ve had a lot of families calling saying, ‘I just want to make sure my kid is in there. I want my kid going,’” Folden says.

Although it’s rare and unfavorable, there is the option of holding kids back. In extreme cases of immaturity, illness, absence and failures--teachers can call a conference to talk about the option with families. But with expanded opportunities offered this summer, Burkman and Folden suggest, give that a go first.

*********************************************************************************************************************************************************************************This year, to combat the learning slowdown due to the pandemic and reduce summer learning loss, FPS is implementing the following changes to increase student access to summer school:

• Middle school summer school is available to all middle school students.

• Middle school summer school is offering a second semester in July in addition to the traditional June semester along with expanded course offerings (no cost).

• Middle school and high school summer school have expanded school bus transportation with regional pick-up spots to help students access programming.

• On-campus and fully virtual synchronous models are available for middle school and high school classes.

• K-5 EL summer school will be held at Agassiz. Regional transportation pick-up will be provided.

• EL, middle school, and high school will have all virtual classes on Fridays.

• Summer school is free for FPS students with the exception of a few fee-based programs

Registration for several of the summer school programs closes April 15. Early registration greatly helps the summer school administration team prepare for a terrific summer school. The full list of FPS summer opportunities can be found on the FPS summer school website.

