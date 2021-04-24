Advertisement

Report on ND Lawmaker DUI shows .117 blood level; won’t be asked to resign

Scott Louser
Scott Louser(kfyr)
By Anthony Humes
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota House Assistant Majority Leader Scott Louser was arrested on April 16 for driving under the influence.

Court documents show a North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper pulled Louser over around 1 a.m. after he swerved into another lane on Mandan Expressway near the Expressway Bridge. The trooper said he could smell alcohol coming from the vehicle and noticed Louser’s eyes were bloodshot.

The trooper asked Louser how much he had to drink and he said he had a total of three drinks. He agreed to a field sobriety test but refused the breathalyzer. At that point he was arrested. At the Burleigh Morton Detention Center, his blood content was a .117. Louser was cited and released.

According to the report, Louser told the trooper the passenger he had with him was his attorney. The report names Katie Winbauer, a legislative council intern who works with lawmakers and the committees as the passenger.

Louser has been charged with DUI .08% or greater.

Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, said he had not seen the report, but did have a meeting with Legislative Council Director John Bjornson about it.

Pollert said he won’t ask for Louser’s expulsion nor will he ask him to step down as Assistant Majority Leader because there isn’t a behavior pattern with Louser.

“I don’t think we should be so judgmental to a person on his first time,” Pollert said.

He said his reason to not request Louser stepping down is because the legislative session is nearly one week from sine die.

Your News Leader reached out to Louser and is waiting for his respon

