Police asking for help finding missing girls

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo police asking for your help finding two young girls.

12-year-old Mary Jane Sundby and 11-year-old Gabriella Mae Lafromboise were last seen after school today.

Both are considered run-aways.

They were last seen leaving Carl ben Eielson on 13th Avenue South around 2 p.m. today.

Sundby is 5 feet tall with light brown hair and blue eyes.

She was wearing a gray sweatshirt.

Lafromboise is 4/10′ with multicolored hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing a flannel shirt.

If you know their whereabouts you asked to call Fargo Police.

