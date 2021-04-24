Police asking for help finding missing girls
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo police asking for your help finding two young girls.
12-year-old Mary Jane Sundby and 11-year-old Gabriella Mae Lafromboise were last seen after school today.
Both are considered run-aways.
They were last seen leaving Carl ben Eielson on 13th Avenue South around 2 p.m. today.
Sundby is 5 feet tall with light brown hair and blue eyes.
She was wearing a gray sweatshirt.
Lafromboise is 4/10′ with multicolored hair and brown eyes.
She was wearing a flannel shirt.
If you know their whereabouts you asked to call Fargo Police.
