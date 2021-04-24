Mixed Showers Sunday

SUNDAY - TUESDAY: More changes are in the forecast starting on Sunday. We will see mostly cloudy skies and the wind will increase out of the south. There is a chance for some scattered mixed precipitation, as well. The better chance for snow will be along the ND/SD border before it transitions to rain as it moves north. Temperatures remain cool in the 40s. Monday, there is an increased chance of rain showers or even a little thunder, along with more wind, ahead of a warm front. Temperatures will be in the low 50s on Monday before warming just a touch into the mid and upper 50s on Tuesday. Tuesday will be breezy and a few sprinkles are possible.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Conditions look to improve Wednesday, with temperatures warming to near 60 under a mostly sunny sky. Sunshine sticks around on Thursday as well and highs again look to be in the 60s.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: A few more clouds are possible Friday and temperatures stay mild, with most warming into the 50s and 60s. Saturday is looking to be the warmest day in the mid and upper 60s, but there is a chance for some showers.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy. Chance of mixed showers. Low: 31. High: 44.

MONDAY: Rain showers. A few rumbles. Low: 36. High: 53.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Spotty showers possible. Low: 38. High: 57.

WEDNESDAY: Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Low: 39. High: 62.

THURSDAY: Sunny and mostly awesome. Low: 38. High: 63.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. Low: 40. High: 67.

SATURDAY: Mild. Chance of showers. Low: 47. High: 68.