Advertisement

Mandan Police Department searching for 50-year-old Mandan man

Lorn Taylor
Lorn Taylor(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Silver Alert is being issued at the request of Mandan Police Department. Lorn Taylor of Mandan, North Dakota is a 50 year old male.

He is 5 feet 10 inches, weighs 167 pounds and has blue eyes and grey hair.

His last known whereabouts were on April 23 at 4:05 p.m. in Mandan walking westbound north of the Comfort Inn in Mandan. He is believed to be on foot.

Additional information: Lorn has a traumatic brain injury, mobility issues, and doesn’t communicate very well. He was last seen wearing a white football jersey with the number 50 in navy blue on the back, he is also wearing black sweatpants and a grey baseball cap worn backwards.

If you have any information regarding Mr. Taylor, please contact Mandan Police Department at 701 667 3250.

The above Silver Alert information is available to the public by calling 511 and at //www.ndresponse.gov/alert.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police closed down some lanes of the interstate while they investigated the scene.
Man runs in front of traffic along I-94 in Fargo, hit by SUV
News - Detroit Lakes Schools to lay off 14 teachers
Parent Reacts To Detroit Lakes School Board Terminating 14 Teachers
Local woman says she’s battling adverse J & J side effects weeks after getting the shot
North Dakota Senate, House both override Governor’s veto of anti-mask mandate bill
Police pull over car and learn of stabbing incident

Latest News

10:00PM News April 23 - Part 1
10:00PM News April 23 - Part 1
News - Summer options to fight pandemic learning loss
News - Summer options to fight pandemic learning loss
10:00PM Weather April 23
10:00PM Weather April 23
10:00PM News April 23 - Part 2
10:00PM News April 23 - Part 2
Caswell Sports expanding youth summer programs
Let Them Play MN files federal complaint against Gov. Walz