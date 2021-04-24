Advertisement

Let Them Play MN files federal complaint against Gov. Walz

By Anna Johnson
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The group submitted a brief stating the the Minnesota Department of Health and Governor Walz conspired to link deaths in long-term care facilities to school sports. The brief says the following:

“Let them Play MN filed an amended complaint in Federal Court quoting explosive new evidence demonstrating that Governor Walz attempted to blame kids and youth sports for deaths in nursing homes and long-term care (“LTC”) facilities.”

Let Them Play

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police closed down some lanes of the interstate while they investigated the scene.
Man runs in front of traffic along I-94 in Fargo, hit by SUV
News - Detroit Lakes Schools to lay off 14 teachers
Parent Reacts To Detroit Lakes School Board Terminating 14 Teachers
Local woman says she’s battling adverse J & J side effects weeks after getting the shot
North Dakota Senate, House both override Governor’s veto of anti-mask mandate bill
Police pull over car and learn of stabbing incident

Latest News

North Dakota Legislature
Sen. Janne Myrdal discusses ND senate votes to overturn vetoes
Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.
ND Legislature overturns Governor’s veto
Oil Rig
Energy Round Table
Jury set for Derek Chauvin’s trial in George Floyd’s death
Jury in Chauvin case returns with guilty Verdict