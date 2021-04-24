Fire at vacant Ambassador Motel in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A motel in Grand Forks has an estimated $30,000 in damage after a fire on Friday night.

The Grand Forks Fire Department was dispatched to the Ambassador Motel at 2120 South Washington Street just after 9:30 p.m. for a report of a structure fire.

Fire crews found two areas of the motel that were on fire and the cause is currently under investigation.

The building was vacant at the time. The Ambassador Motel was recently deemed unsafe and condemned by the city, leaving more than 30 people who lived there looking for a new place to stay.

