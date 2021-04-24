Advertisement

Fire at vacant Ambassador Motel in Grand Forks

Grand Forks Fire Dept.
Grand Forks Fire Dept. (KVLY)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A motel in Grand Forks has an estimated $30,000 in damage after a fire on Friday night.

The Grand Forks Fire Department was dispatched to the Ambassador Motel at 2120 South Washington Street just after 9:30 p.m. for a report of a structure fire.

Fire crews found two areas of the motel that were on fire and the cause is currently under investigation.

The building was vacant at the time. The Ambassador Motel was recently deemed unsafe and condemned by the city, leaving more than 30 people who lived there looking for a new place to stay.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two People Hurt After Car Goes Airborne
Local woman says she’s battling adverse J & J side effects weeks after getting the shot
Police lights graphic
Woman Arrested for Stealing Vehicle, DUI
Jane Sundby is considered a runaway after being last seen around 2pm.
UPDATE: Both runaway girls found.
File photo of farm equipment
Elderly woman treated for injuries after farming accident

Latest News

A roadway crash.
Two hurt in crash near Fisher, MN
10:00PM News April 23 - Part 3
10:00PM News April 23 - Part 3
10:00PM News April 23 - Part 1
10:00PM News April 23 - Part 1
News - Summer options to fight pandemic learning loss
News - Summer options to fight pandemic learning loss