Fargo family starts nonprofit for grieving families after losing their child

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -It’s every parent’s worst nightmare.

“As a mother, I’m supposed to protect my child and I failed her,” Ashley Thompson says. “My husband and I went into survival mode.”

After losing their child, a Fargo couple is creating an organization that will help grieving families all over the Valley.

After a year of fertility treatments, Ashley and Chad found out they’d be welcoming a baby girl to the family in February of 2019. While the two expected their first child to flip their lives upside down, they never imagined it would be in this way.

“We thought we were laboring and instead it turned out that we had a placental abruption,” Ashley says. “From that, we had an emergency C-section and it was just too late. We couldn’t save Adelyn.”

After carrying Adelyn for 37 weeks, Ashley and Chad were given 11 hours with her before having to say goodbye.

“I was confused. I was wondering what I did wrong. I had so much guilt,” Ashley says. “We lost Adelyn right before the pandemic. There was a lot of isolation that went with this.”

As a mental health professional, Ashley began looking for resources to help her family cope through the tough time. She says she was shocked to see how few options there were for moms, even fewer for dads.

“The dads are kind of forgotten about,” Adelyn’s dad, Chad, says. “We had phenomenal nurses after our loss who would check-in. Once we got home, that was the end of it for me. I struggled with that a lot.”

As the Thompsons moved forward, they began to think of ways they could honor their daughter. That’s when Addie’s Angels was born. The Thompson’s decided they’d use their story, and Ashely’s expertise, to start a nonprofit to support families like their own.

It’s one of two blessings they say are part of their guardian angel’s plan.

“About three months after we lost her, we found out that we were pregnant again,” Ashley says.

A year after Adelyn was born, almost to the day, the Thompson’s welcomed their son--Cooper Adeler. One more reason to give families a place to work through trauma, so they’re not afraid to try again for a miracle.

Addie’s Angels is ready to serve clients. They have counselors in Fargo, Grand Forks and the Whap-Breck area. They also have online services.

