Abandoned Auto Fund expands reimbursement

By Erika Craven
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Few things junk up an area quite like abandoned cars. Getting rid of them is where the Abandoned Auto Fund comes in, and it’s expanding.

Currently, 100,000 dollars is available for government bodies around North Dakota to locate and remove abandoned vehicles.

Depending on where vehicles are located, removing them can cost anywhere from a few hundred dollars to around 15,000 dollars.

“It’s really meant to help cities or counties, or other areas, clean up some of those junk cars where people want to get rid of them but maybe can’t afford to,” said Diana Trussell, Solid Waste Program Manager for the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality.

Starting on August first, funding will now also reimburse towing companies for costs incurred in abandoned vehicle removal.

The program will also provide technical assistance to communities cleaning appliance or scrap metal deposits.

More information can be found on the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality website.

