44 new COVID-19 cases, No new deaths reported in North Dakota

Coronavirus
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 44 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported by the North Dakota Department of Health on Saturday, along with no new deaths.

1,486 people in the state have died from the illness since the pandemic began. The daily positivity rate is at 4.09%. There are 1,113 total active cases in the state with 40 patients hospitalized.

You can view a full breakdown of the numbers by clicking here. You can also access the state’s vaccine locator by clicking here.

