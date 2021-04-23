West Fargo mobile library announces stops for the summer

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The summer route schedule for the Little Red Reading Bus is now available from the West Fargo Public Library.

The Little Red Reading Bus is a mobile library service of the West Fargo Public Library. It brings books, activities, games, crafts and other library programs into neighborhoods. In 2018 the West Fargo Educational Foundation and local teacher Stephanie Shea started the bus. In 2020, the bus became a service of the West Fargo Public Library.

“It is our first summer operating the bus and we have a great summer planned,” said Lauren Nephew, West Fargo Public Library Youth Services Manager. “We have expanded our service area and added some new stops for the bus so we can meet families where they are.”

This summer’s route includes weekly stops at eight West Fargo parks, two Fargo parks and locations in Horace and Harwood. All locations are within the West Fargo Public School District boundary.

In 2020, the Little Red Reading Bus worked with the West Fargo Public Library to deliver books to West Fargo homes due to COVID-19. The recently released annual report noted that the delivery program made as many as 20 home deliveries each night. Other outreach accomplishments include book deliveries to 7 daycares, Sheyenne Crossings, New Perspectives Senior Living, West Fargo High Rise and Dakota Commons.

To track the Little Red Reading Bus schedule visit thelittleredreadingbus.com or @thelittleredreadingbus on Facebook.

