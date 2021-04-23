Advertisement

To spray for mosquitoes or not? Moorhead City Council to decide next week

Mosquitoes
Mosquitoes(Kaylie Crowe)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Whether the City of Moorhead will continue with some or all of the measures to reduce the mosquito population is still undecided, despite being weeks away from the summer season.

A ‘Resolution to Approve the 2021 Cass County Vector Control Mosquito Control Agreement’ is on the agenda for the city council meeting next Monday. However, councilmembers say the meeting will likely just be a discussion, and a vote and will likely not be taken until a later date.

The move to stop aerial spraying for mosquitos in Moorhead has been of contention since last August, after what some call the ‘monarch massacre.’ The North Dakota Department of Agriculture, as well as investigators from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, later determined Cass County Vector Control’s aerial sprayer did not commit any violations.

In a September city council meeting, some Moorhead council members called aerial spraying ‘archaic,’ and stated the city needed to find alternative methods to keep mosquitos and West Nile at bay. One of the suggestions given was larvicide, which is something Cass County Vector Control (CCVC) says they already do, and have done for years. However, CCVC says it’s not nearly as effective as aerial or truck spraying for mosquitoes.

Cass County Vector Control Director Ben Prather tells Valley News Live ‘non-target effects during aerial and truck spraying are unavoidable,’ however, this year, CCVC will be paying more attention to when monarch butterflies start their migration and when mosquito spraying is, or can be done.

Monday’s council meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Hjemkomst Center in Moorhead.

