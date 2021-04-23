Advertisement

Road in front of West Fargo Sports Arena closed through October

(city of davenport)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The road between the West Fargo Sports Arena and the City of West Fargo’s Essentia Health Plaza is closed starting Friday, April 23.

5th Street West will be closed through October for construction work in an adjacent lot on the east side of the road.

If you want to drive north on this road from 32nd Avenue West, you’ll need to detour right and follow the access road along the perimeter of The Lights development.

If you need to access the West Fargo Sports Arena from 32nd Avenue West, you will be able to turn into the arena’s parking lots at 6th Street West.

Drivers may encounter congestion and delays during the morning and evening commutes, so it’s recommend that you adjust your travel plans accordingly.

