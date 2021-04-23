Advertisement

Nielsen: at least 23.2 million watched Chauvin verdict

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listens as the...
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listens as the verdict is read in his trial for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis.(Court TV via AP, Pool)
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - At least 23.2 million Americans watched on television this week when former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was declared guilty of murder in the death of George Floyd.

The Nielsen company’s estimate came from viewership figure on 11 different networks that carried Tuesday’s verdict live. The actual audience was surely bigger, however, since Nielsen’s count did not include ESPN, which also covered the news.

CNN had just over 4 million viewers, more than any other network. But Nielsen found that ABC, Fox News Channel, MSNBC, NBC and CBS all had at least 3 million people watching, too.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police closed down some lanes of the interstate while they investigated the scene.
Man runs in front of traffic along I-94 in Fargo, hit by SUV
News - Detroit Lakes Schools to lay off 14 teachers
Parent Reacts To Detroit Lakes School Board Terminating 14 Teachers
Local woman says she’s battling adverse J & J side effects weeks after getting the shot
North Dakota Senate, House both override Governor’s veto of anti-mask mandate bill
Home damaged by fire in Harwood, ND on April 21, 2021.
Home in Harwood damaged by fire

Latest News

Car damaged by a pothole? You may be eligible for reimbursement.
Officer Zach Johnson with the Moorhead PD is awarded the life saving award for his actions.
Moorhead Police Officer credited with saving man’s life
File photo of farm equipment
Elderly woman treated for injuries after farming accident
Packages of food and bottles of beverages can be dropped off at the West Fargo Fire Department...
Golden Drive collecting food so kids don’t go hungry