Moorhead Police Officer credited with saving man’s life

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead Police Officer is credited with rushing to the scene of a medical emergency and saving a man’s life.

The Police Department says on March 15, Officer Zach Johnson overheard a call for service in the city and was the first on scene. When Officer Johnson arrived, he saw a man without a pulse and not breathing properly.

Police say Johnson started and continued with CPR until medics could show up. The medics used a defibrillator and soon the victim regained a pulse. He was then taken to the hospital for continued care.

Officials say Johnson’s actions kept oxygen flowing to vital organs until more advanced care could be provided.

Moorhead Police Chief Shannon Monroe then awarded Johnson with the Moorhead Police Department Life Saving Award for his actions and service.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.