Matbus offering free rides to COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Riders are welcome to take one free round trip for each of the two vaccine appointments. As you board, just tell the driver you are traveling to or from your official vaccine site.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As people continue to get vaccinated, there are many that cannot get to their appointments. Matbus is offering free rides to your COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Riders are welcome to take one free round trip for each of the two vaccine appointments. As you board, just tell the driver you are traveling to or from your official vaccine site. These free rides are also available for MAT Paratransit riders.

If you still need to schedule your appointment, or are looking for more information on the vaccine, visit the websites for Fargo Cass Public Health or Clay County Public Health.

