Local woman says she’s battling adverse J & J side effects weeks after getting the shot

NEW YORK MILLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Less than a week after Gloria Miller got her dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the Food and Drug Administration called for its temporary pause.

Other than a sore arm, Miller says, she didn’t initially have any side effects.

“I thought, ‘Oh, good. Get it done and be done,’” she says. “But it didn’t happen that way.”

A week later she began showing severe symptoms of fatigue, headache and light sensitivity. Then came the news of the J & J trouble. As her symptoms worsened, she decided it was better to play it safe than sorry.

“My doctor said that the symptoms I was having were identical to the other ladies,” she says.

A few tests showed bleeding in her sinus cavity. Doctors told her the adverse side effects were similar to the six cases of rare blood-clotting problems.

“To me, it’s scary,” she says. “If I could do it again, I would never have taken the shot. I wish I didn’t.”

In Miller’s case, she was given the ok to go home. However, she hasn’t been able to return to work. Experts say Miller’s decision to come in was a good move and are hoping others will follow by example.

“Certainly, if the symptoms are severe--if they get severe light sensitivity, vomiting, discoordination, it wakes them up at night--go get that checked out,” Essentia Health’s Dr. Richard Vetter says.

Dr. Vetter recommends reporting side effects to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention online, as well as a primary care physician. While all this may seem frightening, Dr. Vetter is sharing one important reminder.

“Out of more than six-million doses, the number of those reported blood clots was still exceedingly rare,” he says. “Any symptoms lasting more than a week or that are worrisome, that’s what you should be on the lookout for.”

For Miller, she’s hoping for answers and relief soon. She’ll meet with her doctor again Monday.

Meanwhile, the FDA is considering lifting the pause on the J & J vaccine. They are waiting to hear from a CDC committee, who will meet Friday.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.