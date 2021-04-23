Advertisement

Golden Drive collecting food so kids don’t go hungry

Packages of food and bottles of beverages can be dropped off at the West Fargo Fire Department between 7:00am to 4:00pm.
Packages of food and bottles of beverages can be dropped off at the West Fargo Fire Department...
Packages of food and bottles of beverages can be dropped off at the West Fargo Fire Department between 7:00am to 4:00pm.(KVLY)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It is always heartbreaking to hear about a kid going hungry. Valley News Live has partnered with the Golden Drive Homeless Kids to help those in need.

Today, packs of food and beverages can be dropped off at the West Fargo Fire Department for collection. This includes bottled water, boxed meals, canned meat, cereal, crackers, fruit cups, granola bars, honey, jelly, jerky, juice boxes, micro popcorn, nuts, pasta, peanut butter, pop tarts, powder milk, pudding cups, ramen noodles and rice.

So far, the food drive has collected hundreds of these packages. Big or small, every donation helps.

“It doesn’t take a lot to make a difference,” said Susan Baron, Founder, Golden Drive Homeless Kids. “This affects their health and their learning. This food is so important. The kids were struggling before this pandemic. It was hard. It was really hard.”

The drive will go from 7:00am to 4:00pm today. Schools will pick up the items on Monday. Next week, the food collection drive will begin for local shelters.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police closed down some lanes of the interstate while they investigated the scene.
Man runs in front of traffic along I-94 in Fargo, hit by SUV
News - Detroit Lakes Schools to lay off 14 teachers
Parent Reacts To Detroit Lakes School Board Terminating 14 Teachers
North Dakota Senate, House both override Governor’s veto of anti-mask mandate bill
Local woman says she’s battling adverse J & J side effects weeks after getting the shot
Home damaged by fire in Harwood, ND on April 21, 2021.
Home in Harwood damaged by fire

Latest News

News - Local woman says she is battling adverse side effects from J&J vaccine
News - Local woman says she is battling adverse side affects from J&J vaccine
10:00PM News April 22 - Part 3
10:00PM News April 22 - Part 3
10:00PM News April 22 - Part 2
10:00PM News April 22 - Part 2
10:00PM News April 22 - Part 1
10:00PM News April 22 - Part 1