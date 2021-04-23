Golden Drive collecting food so kids don’t go hungry

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It is always heartbreaking to hear about a kid going hungry. Valley News Live has partnered with the Golden Drive Homeless Kids to help those in need.

Today, packs of food and beverages can be dropped off at the West Fargo Fire Department for collection. This includes bottled water, boxed meals, canned meat, cereal, crackers, fruit cups, granola bars, honey, jelly, jerky, juice boxes, micro popcorn, nuts, pasta, peanut butter, pop tarts, powder milk, pudding cups, ramen noodles and rice.

So far, the food drive has collected hundreds of these packages. Big or small, every donation helps.

“It doesn’t take a lot to make a difference,” said Susan Baron, Founder, Golden Drive Homeless Kids. “This affects their health and their learning. This food is so important. The kids were struggling before this pandemic. It was hard. It was really hard.”

The drive will go from 7:00am to 4:00pm today. Schools will pick up the items on Monday. Next week, the food collection drive will begin for local shelters.

