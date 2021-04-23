Fargo shooting victim close to full recovery nearly six months later

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Almost six months after a man was shot in the back of the head in downtown Fargo, he’s almost made a full recovery.

It’s a story we first brought to you last November, after Fargo Police say 23-year-old Nathanael Benton shot Nathan Crawford near the 100 block of Roberts Street on Halloween night.

Days later, law enforcement officials in Wisconsin would arrest Benton after they say he gunned down two Milwaukee-area police officers. Benton is charged with one count of attempted murder here in Cass County. A warrant is out for his arrest, but he won’t be tried until after his case in Wisconsin.

Last time we spoke with Crawford, he was in a wheelchair, almost blind and had multiple staples in the back of his head that stitched together an injury doctors said should have killed him. But now?

“Other than the headaches and ringing in the ears, I’m almost ready to go back to work!” Crawford told our reporter.

Two and half months of bed rest and weeks of rehab have brought Crawford back to almost 100 percent.

“Can’t knock me down!” Crawford smiled.

Crawford now lives within just a block or two of where he was shot, which along with his lingering side effects can be a daunting reminder of his argument gone south with a man he says he barely knew.

“I think about it every time I walk down there! Every time I walk down Roberts Street by the fire station. I still do think about him. With my vision being bad, sometimes I think I see him,” he said.

However, Crawford says he’s not letting his shooter hold power over him for much longer. He says he’ll be celebrating this Halloween, and the one-year anniversary of his near-death a little differently. Crawford says he’s planning to road trip to Wisconsin where Benton is jailed to confront him.

“I can look him in the eye and let him know that he didn’t do anything besides make my life a little bit uncomfortable, but nothing compared to how uncomfortable his life is going to be,” he said.

Until then, Crawford says he’s focusing on his second chance at life and is thankful for another day that brings him one step closer to normal life.

Crawford’s friends and family have set up a GoFundMe to help with his many medical bills. You can find it here.

