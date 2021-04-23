Fargo Public Schools will be able to provide free meals for next school year

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Students enrolled in Fargo Public Schools will be able to get free meals during the 2021-2022 school year.

The school district made the announcement on its Facebook page Friday. The free meals are funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Students were able to get free meals this school year funded by the USDA as the country continued to recover from COVID-19.

Fargo Public Schools says more details are expected next week, but you can find more information from the USDA by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.