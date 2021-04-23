Essentia Health-Wahpeton Clinic offering COVID-19 vaccine

WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Essentia Health-Wahpeton Clinic will be offering the COVID-19 vaccine at an upcoming clinic.

It’s scheduled for May 6 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The clinic is located at 275 11th St. South.

The Pfizer/BioNTech shot will be offered for North Dakota residents who are at least 16 years old. Patients under the age of 18 must bring a consent form signed by their parent or legal guardian to be eligible for the shot.

You don’t need to be an Essentia Health patient to get the vaccine. Both walk-in availability and scheduled appointments will be available. To schedule an appointment, please use MyChart or call 833-494-0836. MyChart can be accessed at EssentiaHealth.org or as an app in your smart device’s app store.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.