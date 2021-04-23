Advertisement

Elderly woman treated for injuries after farming accident

File photo of farm equipment
File photo of farm equipment(wsaw)
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATWATER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 79-year-old woman is recovering from injuries due to a farming accident.

It happened off of highway 12 in Gennessee Township on Wednesday, April 21 in Kandiyohi County.

When officers arrived, they found the woman entangled in a piece of farming equipment, being dragged through a field about 400 yards.

She was taken to the hospital by helicopter for non life-threatening injuries.

