Elderly woman treated for injuries after farming accident
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATWATER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 79-year-old woman is recovering from injuries due to a farming accident.
It happened off of highway 12 in Gennessee Township on Wednesday, April 21 in Kandiyohi County.
When officers arrived, they found the woman entangled in a piece of farming equipment, being dragged through a field about 400 yards.
She was taken to the hospital by helicopter for non life-threatening injuries.
