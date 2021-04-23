Advertisement

Census data due next week

The Census Bureau said it anticipates finalizing the population count by April 30.
The Census Bureau said it anticipates finalizing the population count by April 30.(Source: CNN, U.S. CENSUS BUREAU)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The results of the 2020 census will be released next week.

The Census Bureau said it anticipates finalizing the population count by April 30.

The numbers determine how many seats each state receives in Congress.

The more detailed numbers that states will use to draw House districts will be released in August and September.

The count takes place every 10 years.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police closed down some lanes of the interstate while they investigated the scene.
Man runs in front of traffic along I-94 in Fargo, hit by SUV
News - Detroit Lakes Schools to lay off 14 teachers
Parent Reacts To Detroit Lakes School Board Terminating 14 Teachers
Local woman says she’s battling adverse J & J side effects weeks after getting the shot
North Dakota Senate, House both override Governor’s veto of anti-mask mandate bill
Police pull over car and learn of stabbing incident

Latest News

SpaceX astronauts, from left, NASA astronaut Megan McArthur, European Space Agency astronaut...
SpaceX launches 3rd crew with recycled rocket and capsule
A SpaceX rocket takes four astronauts to the International Space Station.
Drones, SpaceX and a heavy package topples on a child
In this Oct. 2020 photo, Crisis Workers, Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs), Henry Cakebread...
Feds fund mental health crisis teams to stand in for police
It's not a golf competition in Louisiana if a gator doesn't crash it. (Source: WVUE)
Gator crosses fairway at Zurich Classic in New Orleans
It's not a golf competition in Louisiana if a gator doesn't crash it. (Source: WVUE)
Gator spotted on 17th hole at Zurich Classic