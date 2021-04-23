Advertisement

154 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths reported in North Dakota

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 graphic(CDC)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 154 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported by the North Dakota Department of Health on Friday, along with 2 new deaths.

1,486 people in the state have died from the illness since the pandemic began. The daily positivity rate is at 4.13%. There are 1,172 total active cases in the state with 41 patients hospitalized.

You can view a full breakdown of the numbers by clicking here. You can also access the state’s vaccine locator by clicking here.

