Vaccine distribution continues to increase in Clay County

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Clay County Public Health is continuing to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to residents that are interested. Public Health received 1,090 doses last week and requested less doses this week, only receiving 626. 250 of the doses for today’s clinic will be first dose and 250 second doses will be provided on Friday.

In Clay County, 37.8% of residents have received the first dose and 28.9% has completed the series. 46.8% of residents between the ages of 50 to 64 has received the first dose and 73.8% of residents over the age of 65 has received the first dose. Clay County has administered 12,986 total doses.

Public Health officials feel that the inaccurate information about the coronavirus vaccine is keeping people from receiving the vaccine.

“There is a lot of information out there that is inaccurate and a lot of conspiracy theories,” Kathy McKay, Public Health Administrator. “We want to make sure that we get the accurate information out.”

COVID-19 cases continue to uptick in Clay County. The 20 to 24 age group continues to stand out. Clay County officials believe that the cases will decrease starting next week.

