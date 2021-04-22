Unrest and turmoil a new norm for those getting their start in law enforcement

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For those getting their start in law enforcement, unrest and turmoil has become the new norm. At just 22-years-old, Madi Schobinger gears up each day as the youngest and newest officer for Fargo Police.

“I always wanted to serve my community,” she says. “I also have a brother in law enforcement, as well.”

As Schobinger spent her summer training in the police academy, she got a first-hand look at how dangerous the job can be. It was only her second week when protests erupted in Minneapolis over George Floyd’s death. Later, much closer to home.

She watched her future fellow officers stand with guns and shields on the front lines of the downtown Fargo riots. Most recently, the news coming of a female officer--not much older than herself--shooting and killing a young black man.

“I knew going into this profession that there is definitely an atmosphere around law enforcement,” Schobinger says. “It didn’t alter my decision. I think the community has a right to have expectations of the police department. I want to provide that for my community.”

Although Schobinger is only about nine months into her career as an officer, she’s already learned the kind of toll these traumatic events can take on those who wear the badge.

“Our minds can play crazy tricks on us. That’s the gist of the job, we go through some stressful situations,” she says. “You just have to learn how to cope with that mentally and emotionally in a healthy manner.”

For Schobinger, serving is her calling. One where she strives to make a difference and be there for her community when she’s needed most.

“I wake up every morning excited to go to work,” she says. “I think it keeps me humble to know there is a lot of good in the world and that I can also put that out there by being in this profession.”

Fargo Police recently started their own academy. Schobinger was a part of the first graduating class.

