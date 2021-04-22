Take the time to recycle those key items for reuse

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you see a piece of trash on the ground, pick it up. If you have an empty water bottle, recycle it. These are just a few tips from the Fargo Recycling Center as we celebrate Earth Day.

There are 24 blue bins across Fargo to be used as a recyclable drop box. Recyclables include newspapers, cardboard, plastic bottles, magazines, glass, and office paper.

Glass and aluminum are melted down into new bottles. Recycled newspaper can be converted into pencils. Tires can be grounded for patting used at playgrounds and landscaping.

Recycling can be easy. Everything just needs to be placed in the appropriate bins.

“Well, a lot of times, there is a recycling bin right next to the garage bin, so I think it is just raising awareness,” said Jen Pickett, Recycling Coordinator, City of Fargo. “People I don’t think look all the time and think it’s garbage, so they are quick to throw it away. Unless recycling is at the front of your mind, a lot of times that stuff just goes into the garbage.”

Recycling for residents is picked up every other week. You will want to have your recycling bin placed next to your garbage by 8:00am. The recycling bin and garbage can should be spaced out to give room for the truck to extend its arm to grab it.

Fargo Recycling collects about 5,000 tons of trash yearly. This is an increase from the 1,200 pounds of trash collected back in 2017.

For the list of drop sites, head to this website: https://fargond.gov/solid-waste/residential-recycling/drop-sites.

For the A/B collection map, head to this website: https://download.fargond.gov/0/collection_schedule_map.pdf.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.